Implementation of contracts signed at SPIEF close to 90% in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The Moscow Region entered into more than two hundred agreements worth about 900 bln rubles ($10.1 bln) at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) since 2014, deputy prime minister of the Moscow Region Ekaterina Zinovyeva told TASS in an interview.

"We are participating in the Forum since 2014 and we signed 216 agreements to the amount of 900 bln rubles over that time. 80% of these agreements have already been implemented and this indicator over the last three years totaled about 90%," she said.

Agreements on implementation of important projects for the region in different spheres were concluded at SPIEF, such as pharmaceuticals and drones production, Zinovyeva noted.