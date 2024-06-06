Russian supplies of fertilizers to India up 1.5-fold, deliveries to Brazil add 20%

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russian supplies of fertilizers to India rose 1.5-fold last year, while deliveries to Brazil added 20% reaching record 9.4 mln tons, head of the Russian Fertilizers Producers Association Andrey Guryev told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The strongest growth of supplies of Russian fertilizers was registered to India as export there increased 1.5-fold in 2023 compared with 2022 and almost five-fold compared with 2021 to 5.4 mln tons," he said.

The association also notes an increase in supplies of Russian fertilizers to Latin American countries, mainly Brazil, by almost 20% to record 9.4 mln tons. "African countries also act as one of prior sales markets as deliveries to the continent doubled in five years, reaching 1.6 mln tons last year," Guryev added.

Overall, a substantial growth of supplies of Russian fertilizers to friendly countries was registered over the past two years, with the share of those countries having risen to 78% of total exports in 2023 compared with 69% in 2019," he said.

