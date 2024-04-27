{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian GDP gain 5.4% in Q1 2024 — Economy Ministry

In March 2024, the Russian economy grow by 4.2% annually

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Russian GDP surged by 5.4% as of the end of the first quarter of 2024, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its current economic situation review.

In March 2024, the Russian economy grow by 4.2% annually.

"Confident growth of real monetary income of the population in the first quarter of 2024 is explained by a number of factors. Firstly, this is the rise in salaries in conditions of low unemployment. Information and communications, construction and processing facilities are among industries with the highest rate of growth in salaries, which are concurrently drivers of economic development," department director of the ministry Lev Denisov said in a comment.

Russian stock indices rising on Saturday
The dollar edged up to 93.4 rubles, the euro - to 98.9 rubles
Moscow to overcome possible EU sanctions against Russian LNG — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that "the attempts to squeeze Russia out of energy markets continue"
Russian, Belarusian troops to train in Belarus in 2025
The decision to hold an exercise once in two years in one of the countries was made in 2009
Russian T-14 Armata tanks tested in Syria
Serial supplies of Russia’s new T-14 tanks on the Armata platform to Russian troops will begin in 2021
Russia provides UNRWA with platform to explain Gaza situation to BRICS — agency chief
Philippe Lazzarini explained that against the backdrop of the terrible crisis in Gaza, he wanted to warn the BRICS members of the consequences of banning UNRWA's activities in the conflict zone
Medicine for Bekhterev’s disease may cause medical tourism to Russia — Health Minister
Previously, the media reported that the Russian Health Ministry registered the first treatment for the Bekhterev’s disease in the world
South Sudan asks for Russia's help to build oil pipeline to country — Undersecretary
South Sudan is also interested in construction of a high-capacity refinery in the country and in training fuel and energy sector specialists in Russia, Mayen Wol Jong said
Russia's eyes open to nature of US sanctions — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that the Russian authorities will try to minimize the effect of new EU sanctions against the country
Refinery in southern Russia partially suspends operations after Ukrainian drone attack
Ten unmanned aerial vehicles flew directly into the plant, causing a big fire
Kremlin vows legal action against US bill on seizing Russian assets
Dmitry Peskov noted that the trial will be "very complex," but will cause severe damage to US economic interests if the US authorities finally approve the bill regarding Russian assets
Press review: China to weather US storm and ATACMS not 'wonder weapons'
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, April 27th
Russia, Belarus to practice scenario of employing entire military potential — top brass
According to Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, the upcoming drills on the territory of Belarus "will involve some command centers and units of Russia’s Eastern Military District that are engaged in a surprise inspection underway in the Russian Armed Forces"
Repaired strategic bomber Tu-22M3 re-enters service with Russia’s Aerospace Force
The bombers will get advanced precision weapons while their radio-electronic devices and engines will be similar to the equipment aboard the latest Tu-160M2 aircraft
Russia-Europe relations require fresh approach — Kremlin
Russia and Europe are geographically close anyway, Dmitry Peskov noted
Death toll in Armenian bus accident rises to five
Nine people were injured, the country’s Interior Ministry said
Russia’s Battlegroup West repels three attacks in past day, moving to better positions
Units of Battlegroup Center have improved their tactical positions
Blinken’s visit to China meant to shatter Russian-Chinese ties — senior Russian diplomat
"I think that Beijing understands this perfectly well and will not even pretend being ready to reach any agreements with the Americans to the detriment of Russia’s interests," Sergey Ryabkov said
Russian economy proves resilience amid large-scale sanctions — IMF
The IMF states that the restrictions led to the need to rebuild the economy
US stops hiding true purpose of sanctions on Moscow, Russian envoy says
"It’s not about any mythical aspirations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, but about banal opportunistic and predatory ambitions," Anatoly Antonov said
Polish general expects Russia to continue wiping out Abrams tanks in Ukraine
Waldemar Skrzypczak underlined that "no tank is invincible"
Russia’s top racket Medvedev through to next round of 2024 Madrid Open
3rd-seed Daniil Medvedev outplayed his unseeded rival Matteo Arnaldi from Italy 2-6; 6-4; 6-4 and is now set to play in the next round against 25th-seed Sebastian Korda of the United States
Russia proposes new rules for foreigners buying sim cards, requires biometric data
People covered under the new rules will only be allowed to buy a sim card at physical telecom locations, and not via the Internet
Azov units suffer heavy losses in fighting near Avdeyevka, DPR official says
Igor Kimakovsky specified that the number of Azov members killed in action was in the hundreds
Belgium’s rejection of exchange of assets in Russia to impede process — Kremlin
It was reported earlier that the Belgian side did not recognize the exchange of blocked assets
China to send two pandas to American zoo in ten-year loan program
It is a part of international cooperation on conservation of bamboo bears
Palestinian factions thank Russia for support at meeting in Moscow — Hamas statement
In their statement, the Palestinians also noted a "positive and constructive" atmosphere at the Moscow meeting and expressed their readiness to continue dialogue in order to "achieve comprehensive national unity"
Russia grateful to DPRK for unconditional support of special operation in Ukraine — MFA
Ivan Zhelokhovtsev said that the agreements that were reached during the DPRK leader's visit to Russia represent "evidence of the mutual desire of the sides to consistently implement and expand the rich heritage" that was passed down from previous generations
Hamas’s win may lead to 9/11-like attacks, Israeli minister warns
Nir Barkat also described Qatar as "one of the biggest challenges" for Israel, claiming that Doha supported various radical groups active in the region
Kiev recognizes difficulties, losses on battlefield over six months of waiting for US aid
The office of the Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky notes that the Ukrainian army needs to stabilize the frontline
Medvedev vows Moscow's response to US law on seizing Russia's frozen assets will sting
The Russian Security Council deputy chairman suggested enacting legislation to allow Russia to confiscate assets belonging to the citizens of unfriendly countries
Russia to incorporate US nuke scenario in Poland in its military planning — diplomat
"Poland’s authorities make no secret of their striving to lean closer on the US nuclear weapons deployed in Europe and are actively using these ambitions in their hostile Russian policy," Maria Zakharova stressed
Russia to open diplomatic missions in more African countries, diplomat says
According to Vsevolod Tkachenko, Moscow is in talks with African countries to launch flights to new destinations
Ukrainian troops fleeing Ocheretino in small groups, says DPR
"There is one more or less suitable road but it is also being shelled," adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky said
Ukraine struggles to use GLSDB efficiently due to Russian jamming capabilities — report
When the GPS signal is suppressed by Russian electronic warfare equipment, the munitions can only rely on their inertial navigation system to calculate their impact location, and this causes them to miss the target
Ukraine’s frontlines may collapse, if Russia decides to focus its offensive — paper
Ukraine is at a great risk of its frontline collapsing wherever Russian generals decide to focus their offensive
US continues hunt for Russian citizens in third countries — Russian envoy
Anatoly Antonov says the Americans seek deportation of Russians to the United States
Gazprom Export files lawsuits against European energy companies
In February 2023, Czech energy company CEZ initiated an arbitration worth $45 mln against Gazprom Export due to a gas shortfall in 2022
Bank of Russia keeps key rate at 16% per annum again
"The return of inflation to target and its further stabilization close to 4% assume that tight monetary conditions will be maintained in the economy for a longer period than previously forecast," the regulator said
Bill submitted to Russian legislature seeks more control over immigration
One of the bill's provisions would limit the stay of a foreigner to 90 days within one calendar year
Serbia thrusts door open to Russian ruble
The financiers have taken into account the growing foreign trade transactions between the two countries
Russia delivers 35 precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week — top brass
Russian troops liberated the communities of Novomikhailovka and Bogdanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and advanced deep into the enemy defense
Over 3,100 foreign mercenaries fight for Ukraine, most of them from US
The Russian Investigative Committee added that measures are underway to locate their whereabouts and bring them to criminal liability
UN bound to stay as unique world organization — Russian ambassador
"If the UN did not exist, it should have been created," Vasily Nebenzya said
Ukrainian troops in Kharkov Region lift antennas with kites to get better signal
Military expert Andrey Marochko speculated that the Ukrainian army had to resort to this tactic because the TV tower in Kharkov was damaged
Network of international conspirators plotted Crocus terrorist attack — watchdog
Yury Chikhanchin pointed out that the perpetrators of the attack were provided with money, weapons, transportation and ammunition
People in Armenia block road in protest to border deal with Azerbaijan
On April 19, Yerevan and Baku issued a joint statement saying that a tentative agreement had been reached for several sections of the border between both countries
Russia to hold next international security meeting in 2025 — top security official
The date and location will be announced later
Germany lukewarm to China’s idea of international investigation into Nord Stream blasts
"The investigation is already being conducted by the German Public Prosecutor General’s Office," the German foreign ministry spokesman said
Russian troops wipe out military train with Western armaments in DPR over past day
Russian troops improved their tactical position and repelled eight Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
South Sudan invites Russia to cooperate in oil industry, says ambassador
South Sudanese Ambassador to Moscow Chol Tong Mayai Jang noted that the republic can become a good market for Russian entrepreneurs
Erdogan moves back from May 9 his trip to US — report
The report hasn’t been officially confirmed
Russian gas production to gain 4.6% in 2024 — Economy Ministry
Pipeline gas exports are forecast to edge up by 7% to 108 bln cubic meters
Regulators close US’ Republic First Bank — FDIC
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation signed an agreement with Fulton Bank to assume all of the closed bank’s deposits and on purchase of all its assets.
Abrams tanks easy targets for drones — Russian expert
According to Dmitry Kuzyakin, "as long as there is a lack of direct communication between those who make the tanks and who use them, the Abrams will not evolve to meet modern warfare requirements"
Russia ready to cooperate with all interested partners to ensure security — Putin
The Russian leader expressed confidence that the the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues "will bolster cooperation for the mutual benefit of our countries and peoples"
Over 14,700 residential houses remain flooded in Russia
The source also said that 38,302 Russians have been evacuated from flooded areas and settlements potentially falling into these zones since the beginning of the spring floods
VTB supervisory board recommends not to pay 2023 dividends
VTB Group received record net profit under International Financial Reporting Standards in the amount of $4.6 bln for 2023
No conditions for talks with Kiev at this time — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stated that the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin "is well-known"
Settlement proposal on Gaza to Hamas provides for release of 20-40 hostages — TV
A source told the news outlet that the agreement will be most likely reached in the next couple of days
Court places Forbes reporter under house arrest for discrediting Russian armed forces
The press service specified that investigative and procedural actions are underway in coordination with Russia’s Federal Security Service
Drone crashes in industrial zone in Russian city of Lipetsk
There were no casualties, egional Governor Igor Artamonov said
West prepares puppet structures in case of coup in Belarus — KGB
Ivan Tertel said various methods were being considered, up to "instigating a forceful seizure by illegal armed groups" being trained in the West and Ukraine
Economic figures turn out above projections in early 2024 — Putin
Russia’s GDP grew by 6% in January-February in annual terms, the Russian president stressed
Top Russian security official, Cambodian military official discuss situation in APAC
Leaders of delegations from ASEAN member states also participated in the conversation
Russia closely watches all NATO maneuvers — MFA
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the lion’s share of the alliance’s wargames is designed precisely as the unfolding scenarios of confrontation with Russia
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
Russian cutting-edge missile frigate holds artillery firings in Arctic drills
"The combat exercises were conducted in the Barents Sea waters closed for shipping," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Russian investment in India’s strategic sectors of economy reaches $1.26 bln
India plans to step up cooperation with Russia in the area of oil and gas, metals, strategic natural resources and industrial equipment related to railways, ports and shipping industry
Development of Sino-Russian cooperation to be main topic of AmurExpo forum
AmurExpo is the off-site venue of the Eastern Economic Forum
Russia fighting puppet regime in Kiev, people to win from its defeat, security chief says
As Nikolay Patrushev said, ordinary Ukrainians have long understood that they were simply used as a bargaining chip, a tool to contain Russia
Musk concurs that civil war looming in West
The US businessman commented on remarks by Gad Saad, a Canadian professor of Lebanese origin, who insisted that "the path that the West is taking will result in civil war"
West’s unwillingness to give up hegemony escalates tensions in world — security official
According to Nikolay Patrushev, this creates conditions for the devaluation of international law and its institutions and the erosion of the UN's central role in resolving global and regional conflicts
SCO should unite against foreign attempts to trigger revolutions — Shoigu
"The main emphasis should be placed on the development of military contacts between the SCO and the CSTO,"the Russian defense minister said
Kremlin spokesman says Zelensky’s fate is sealed
The comment concerns both the fate of Zelensky and the outcome of the Russian special military operation
‘Pointless’ to talk Easter ceasefire with irreverent Ukraine — Russian Orthodox Church
Since the onset of Kiev’s military operation in Donbass in 2014, ceasefires have been repeatedly declared on major holidays, including religious ones and most of them were broken by Ukrainian forces within hours
Russia says its battlegroup West seized better positions
The Russian forces also foiled a counterattack of an assault group of the Ukrainian 80th mechanized brigade in the vicinity of the Krasnoye settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic
US first caused, now purposefully drags out Ukraine conflict — Shoigu
The Russian top defense official added that in order to achieve its goals, Washington is exerting unprecedented pressure, including on its partners
Russia’s second meteorological satellite Arktika-M launched from Baikonur put into orbit
The Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying the Arktika-M No. 2 satellite blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 12:18 p.m. Moscow time
Top security official advises West to keep door open for joint research work with Russia
Nikolay Patrushev cited recent research showing that a simulated eruption of the Yellowstone Caldera, which has shown increasing signs of active volcanic status over the years, and what consequences such a natural disaster could potentially leave in its wake
US intel finds no proof of Russian leadership’s involvement in Navalny’s death — newspaper
"Some European intelligence agencies have been told of the US view," The Wall Street Journal added
Russia welcomes Syria’s interest in joining BRICS, senior diplomat says
"This is yet another important signal that the grouping’s international weight has increased," Sergey Ryabkov added
Russian cabinet extends obligatory sale of foreign currency revenue for one year
The move is to facilitate maintenance of stability of the foreign currency exchange rate and sustainability of the Russian financial market, the government noted
Armenians protesting against border delimitation with Azerbaijan disrupt concert
A similar protest took place at the Paronyan Musical Comedy Theater
Kiev may use ATACMS missiles to hit Crimean Bridge — Russian defense ministry official
Russian military will do its utmost to repel such attacks, Apty Alaudinov said
Eight violations by US-led international coalition’s aircraft recorded in Syria
The Russian military police had conducted patrols in Raqqa and Al-Hasakah provinces, Major General Yury Popov, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
US using human rights topics to shake political situation in Russia — embassy
"Attacks against Russia mainly focused on challenging the legality of the special military operation in Ukraine", the Russian embassy said
NATO makes Russia its neighbor by expanding eastward, Russian envoy says
Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg claimed that increased payments to the bloc’s budget were the cost of having Russia as a neighbor
US may risk military escapade in Far East — Russian ambassador to North Korea
The situation on the Korean Peninsula is a major concern, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora told
Ukrainian forces trapped on outskirts of Berdychi near Avdeyevka, says DPR official
Igor Kimakovsky reported that the enemy "experiences problems with logistics and the supply of ammunition and essentials"
Scholz reiterates German soldiers, Taurus long-range missiles not to be sent to Ukraine
"There will be neither German soldiers nor NATO troops in this war," the German Chancellor emphasized
Istanbul accords could have stopped hostilities in Ukraine — German newspaper
The deal still looks advantageous even after two years of war, Welt am Sonntag said
Russia strikes major thermal power plant in western Ukraine — underground resistance
Five missiles hit Dnepropetrovsk while a strong blow with the subsequent detonation was registered in Krivoi Rog, the spokesman specified
25-century-old Ukok Princess to find final resting place in Altai
First sketches of a would-be burial mound for the ancient mummy of a mysterious young woman have been presented
Uniper notified Russia about Unipro dispute, company says
"Uniper had already decided to sell the stake in Unipro in the summer of 2021 and informed the Russian government of its decision in the autumn of 2021," the company noted
Alrosa may leave Catoca project in Angola — Finance Ministry
Alrosa is working in Angola since 1992
Ukraine’s army leaves first defensive line in Berdychi near Avdeyevka, says DPR
The Ukrainian military has suffered heavy casualties among personnel and military hardware in that community, Igor Kimakovsky said
Russia's Mir payment cards to give Visa and MasterCard a run for their money
The need to develop Mir payment cards was prompted by US sanctions imposed on Russia in the spring of 2014
Russia should maximize cooperation with friendly countries — PM
Mikhail Mishustin pointed out that another critical task is to establish modern infrastructure to strengthen connectivity of the Russian economy with CIS and Global South countries
