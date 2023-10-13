Tajik president highlights growing risks to economic security of CIS countries

BISHKEK, October 13. /TASS/. The president of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, highlighted the growing risks to the economic security of the CIS countries in remarks at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State in Bishkek.

"The President of the country stressed that in modern conditions, the CIS member states are facing threats to economic security and increasing risks for national economies. In this regard, he underscored the importance of the continuous implementation of the CIS economic development strategy until 2030," Rahmon’s press service reported the results of his speech at the council.

The leader of Tajikistan also noted that the implementation of this strategy should take into account the capabilities of states, including their resources, production and financial capabilities, as well as the geopolitical situation in the region and the world.

Rahmon also noted that promoting a green economy and energy is an important area of work for the entire Commonwealth. He noted that Tajikistan is further ready to promote climate initiatives at the global level and expressed hope that the CIS countries will cooperate with the republic in this direction.