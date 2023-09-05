Russian grain processing not a burden for Turkey — source

ISTANBUL, September 5. /TASS/. Turkey boasts sufficient capacities to process one million metric tons of Russian grain into flour and ship it further to Africa, a source in the local grain union told TASS, commenting on agreements reached during talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the matter of Russian grain processing and dispatch to the poorest countries.

"Turkey’s grain processing capacities range from 27 to 30 mln metric tons annually. They make possible to process another million metric tons of grain into flour. This is a purely technical issue and can be implemented anytime soon," the source said

The main point is that Turkey is not exposed to Western sanctions introduced against Russia, he noted. The parties chose Qatar that will be responsible for the financial part of the project exactly because of such considerations, the source noted.