Domestically-produced SJ-100 plane makes first flight in Komsomolsk-on-Amur

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. A test prototype of the SJ-100 Superjet passenger plane, produced by the Yakovlev JSC, successfully made its first flight in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia reported Tuesday.

"During the trials, stable operation of all domestically-produced system, plane handling and stability was confirmed," the Ministry said.

"Russian developers and producers were able to implement and install own design solutions and technologies, including avionics, gear, auxiliary power unit, electric power supply systems, air conditioning, fire protection and other systems," Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said.

The Ministry noted that, in order to speed up the trial program, the first prototype used SaM146 French-Russian engines; the second prototype will soon begin trials with domestically-produced PD-8 engines, which currently undergo tests on a stand and within the Il-76LL flying laboratory. Overall, about 40 systems and units were replaced on the Superjet.

"This is the best display our country’s technological independence. We have proven - to ourselves, first and foremost - that we can develop and produce modern civilian planes on our own, without involvement of imported technologies," says United Aircraft Corporation CEO Yury Slyusar. "Our next ambitious goal is to certify the plane in its fully-Russian form, and to begin serial shipments to airlines.".