Russia to supply ten mobile labs to African countries — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russia will train hundredths of specialists and will supply ten mobile laboratories to African countries by 2026 as part of the program of helping the continent to control infections, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa economic and humanitarian forum.

"A large-scale program of help to Africa in control of infections has been prepared, designed until 2026, with 1.2 bln rubles ($13.3 mln). Ten mobile laboratories will be supplied to countries of the continent within its framework, hundredths of specialists will be trained and joint studies will be held," the President said.

Russia was among the first ones coming to help African nations during the coronavirus pandemic and sent millions of Russian tests to the region, Putin said. "We conducted the scientific research of new strains of the dangerous virus together with South Africa," the head of state added.