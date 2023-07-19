Russia to view ships going to Ukraine across Black Sea as carrying military cargoes

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia will view all ships going across the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports as carrying military cargoes, starting from this coming midnight, in a move that follows the expiration of the Black Sea grain deal, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Given that the Black Sea initiative has come to an end and the maritime humanitarian corridor has been terminated, all ships going across the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports will be considered potential carriers of military-purpose cargoes, starting from 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on July 20, 2023," the ministry said.

It said the flag states of such ships will be viewed as participating in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Kiev.

"A number of sea areas in the northwestern and southeastern international waters of the Black Sea have been declared temporarily dangerous for navigation. The appropriate warning notices about the withdrawal of safety guarantees to mariners have been issued in accordance with the established procedure," the Russian Defense Ministry said.