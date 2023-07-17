UN Secretary-General says some obstacles remained in Russian food exports

UN, July 17. /TASS/. The UN is aware of the fact that some obstacles remained in the foreign trade of Russian food and fertilizers, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

"I am aware of some obstacles that remained in the foreign trade of Russian food and fertilizer products," he said when commenting on Moscow’s decision to terminate the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative.

The grain deal was terminated on July 17. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Monday that the Black Sea agreements were effectively terminated on Monday, meaning the part of the deal concerning Russia that had not been fulfilled. He added that as soon as the Russian part of the deal was fulfilled, the Russian side would immediately return to the implementation of the agreement.