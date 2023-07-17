End of grain deal to affect EU, China, Turkey the most — source in Ankara

ANKARA, July 17. /TASS/. The EU, China and Turkey will be the most negatively affected by the cessation of the grain deal, a source in Turkey’s international agricultural trade told TASS Monday.

"Should the grain agreements be truly and fully canceled, we will see a major rise in grain prices on a global scale. But EU states - especially Germany - as well as China and Turkey will be affected the most. This is due to the fact that these states received most of the exported grain," the source said.

According to the source, grain prices on global markets may "spike colossally."

"This will be a big problem. The end of the operation of the grain corridor will also become a major problem for Ukraine, who needs to export its food. As for the poor African states, they did not receive much grain via the corridor anyway. Meaning, their situation will worsen but not as noticeably and critically as in the EU, for example," the source believes.

The Black Sea grain deal ended on July 17. Russia, who prolonged the July, 2022 agreement several times, noted that the Russian part of the deal - withdrawal of restrictions on food export - has not been fulfilled. Moscow pointed out that, while the agreements were supposed to direct food to the poorest countries, the bulk of Ukrainian grain went to Western states. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia is ready to return to the deal, but only when the Russian part is implemented.