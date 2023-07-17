OPEC+ monitoring committee to meet online on August 3 — source

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC+ will hold its next meeting online on August 3, a source in one of the delegations told TASS.

"On August 3," the source said, adding that the meeting will be held online.

The committee has been meeting once every two months since October 2022. OPEC+ representatives assess the current situation on the market at such meetings and make recommendations about the oil production policy of OPEC+. The committee can request to hold an OPEC+ ministers meeting if needed.

The next ministerial meeting of OPEC+ countries is scheduled for November 26 in Vienna.