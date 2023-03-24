EU’s 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions to focus on circumvention and loopholes

BRUSSELS, March 24. /TASS/. The European Union’s next, 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions will be aimed at countering loopholes and circumvention, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters after the first day of the EU summit in Brussels.

"The 11th package of sanctions will <…> mainly deal with the question of circumvention and how we can go against it," she said.

She did not elaborate whether the new package of sanctions was already in the works and gave no timeframes for imposing it.

The European Union expanded its anti-Russian sanctions after Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine last year. A total of 10 packages of sanctions have been imposed since. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said earlier that no new restrictions were being discussed at that point.