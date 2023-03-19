Russia’s efforts underway to set up trade mission in Nigeria, says ministry

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Moscow will open a trade mission in Ethiopia in the second quarter of 2023, Russia’s First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Vasily Osmakov said at a roundtable as part of the International Parliamentary Conference Russia-Africa on Sunday, adding that the work was also underway to set up a trade mission in Nigeria.

"Last year a maneuver was launched to distribute trade missions. It is planned to open a trade mission in Ethiopia in the second quarter of this year, with the government’s decision made. Efforts are underway to set up a trade mission in Nigeria, and other countries are being explored," he said.

Four Russian trade missions currently work on African territory, Osmakov noted, adding that employees from abandoned offices in the West would be moved to new missions in African countries.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said last July that Russia had 57 registered trade mission, covering economic cooperation with 72 nations. The focus on Western countries has decreased, particularly on the UK and Switzerland, while the role of trade missions in African, Middle Eastern, Southeast Asian and Latin American countries has risen, he pointed out.