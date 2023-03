ANKARA, March 19. /TASS/. The commissioning of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant will make a major contribution to uninterrupted electricity supplies in Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"In the coming months, we will commission the Akkuyu NPP’s first power unit. The commissioning of all power units, the nuclear plant will make a major contribution to uninterrupted and balanced supplies of electricity in our country," the TRT television channel quoted him as saying.