Yakutia to organize additional food supplies to Arctic districts

YAKUTSK, December 29. /TASS/. Yakutia's Governor Aisen Nikolaev ordered the local government to organize additional food supplies to the region's Arctic districts, the government's press service said.

"[Governor] Aisen Nikolaev chaired a meeting on delivery of socially significant food products, and ordered the aviation to organize additional supplies of fresh food to residents of the region's Arctic districts. The governor said he had received information that certain items were not available at stores," the press service said.

"It is equally important to ensure stable operation of winter snow roads and timely delivery of food by cars. The districts should organize the cargo receiving and distribution - products must reach stores without delays," the governor posted on Max.

Life and work in the Arctic is a daily challenge that requires courage, he continued. "I have instructed the government to make sure that starting from the beginning of 2026 food supplies to the northern districts are organized so that to avoid problems of the kind," he said. "Life support issues in the Arctic must be resolved in advance and systematically."