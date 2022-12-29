Russian oil deliveries to Asia rise, ESPO works at full capacity — Transneft

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Deliveries of Russian oil to Asia increased and the ESPO pipeline is working at full capacity, Transneft CEO Nikolay Tokarev said on Thursday.

"The volume of deliveries to the Asian region has grown. The ESPO oil pipeline is operating at full capacity," he said.

"Strategic projects conducted over the last 15 years have ensured the diversification of the geographic directions of our pipeline routes, allowing us to construct the export structure flexibly and fast with a focus on new directions of international collaboration," he added.

Earlier, Tokarev said that the Far Eastern port of Kozmino was fully loaded, the transshipment volume was increased by 12 mln metric tons from a design capacity of 30 mln metric tons to 42 mln metric tons.

Tokarev also added that Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft stated stable implementation of contracts for the supply of oil and oil products, there are no disruptions on the part of Transneft. "The implementation of contracts and the supply of oil and oil products are going on as usual, without any failures or violations on the part of Transneft," he said.

Tokarev said earlier that Transneft received 4.5% more oil in 11 months of this year than in the same period last year. At the same time, oil exports from Russia through the Transneft system have grown by 20% since the beginning of the year, he noted.