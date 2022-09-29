TurkStream operator applies to renew export license after revocation

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. South Stream Transport B.V., the operator of the TurkStream pipeline, announced an early termination of the company’s export license due to new EU’s sanctions. Meanwhile, new sanctions do not restrict gas supplies via the gas pipeline to Turkey and European countries, whilst the company has applied to renew the license.

"Throughout 2022, the European Union periodically imposed additional sanctions aimed at restricting companies’ exports of materials, technology and services supporting Russia’s activities. As a result of new sanctions on September 18, 2022, the export license of South Stream Transport B.V., the operator of the TurkStream offshore gas pipeline, through which Russian gas is transported via the Black Sea for consumers in Turkey and European countries, was prematurely revoked," the company said. An official notification has been submitted by the Netherlands’ authorities citing the ban on supplies of goods and provision of services, particularly technical assistance and maintenance, for use in Russia, including its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

That said, new sanctions do not restrict further transportation of gas by the company. This is why the "provision of gas to various sectors of industry and millions of households in Turkey and European countries in the short and long-term will not be affected," the company noted.

The TurkStream operator believes it has all legal grounds to be provided a waiver as gas transported via the pipeline is later delivered to European countries through national gas transport systems and thus participates in ensuring Europe’s security.

"To continue ensuring secure and reliable gas supplies in the long-term South Stream Transport B.V. company has applied to renew the export license, expecting a reply from restrictive state bodies of the Netherlands," the company concluded.

TurkStream is a gas pipeline laid across the Black Sea to deliver Russian gas to Turkey and European countries. Its total length is about 1,100 km and the total capacity is 31.5 bln cubic meters annually. The pipeline was formally commissioned in January 2020.