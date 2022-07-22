Kiev praises grain export deal as important step in preventing food crisis

KIEV, July 22. /TASS/. The agreement on grain exports from Ukraine is an important step for preventing the global food crisis, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Andrey Sibiga said on Friday.

"The Initiative to unblock the Ukrainian ports has been approved! This will allow to establish a humanitarian corridor to export grain. An important step to avoid the global food crisis. Appreciate the active position of UN and Turkey in settlement of the ‘grain issue," he wrote on Twitter.

Turkey, Ukraine, Russia and the UN signed an agreement in Istanbul on Friday that creates a grain corridor for the export of agricultural products from Ukraine via the Black Sea. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu signed the deal on behalf of Russia, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on behalf of Turkey. Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Alexander Kubrakov signed it on behalf of Kiev, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres signed it on behalf of the organization.