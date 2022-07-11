Gas price in Europe wins back part of morning fall over the day

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Natural gas prices in Europe lost 6.7% during the day, having managed to partially offset the morning drop, which amounted to almost 12%, according to the London ICE Exchange.

August futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands fell to $1,704 per 1,000 cubic meters or 163.5 euros per MWh on Monday.

In the morning natural gas prices in Europe lost about 12% amid the Canada’s decision taken during the weekend to return the repaired Siemens turbine for the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

August futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands moved down to $1,620 per 1,000 cubic meters or 154.5 euro per MWh on Monday in early hours the trading session.

Although Canada on July 9, after numerous requests from Germany and negotiations with its leadership decided to return the repaired turbine, the date of this delivery is unknown. Siemens wants to deliver the turbine as soon as possible after all the formalities are settled.

The United States supported this decision of Canada, and the European Commission (EC) said that the return of the turbine for Nord Stream does not violate EU sanctions against Russia, since they do not apply to gas transit equipment.

Earlier it was reported that gas supplies via Nord Stream would be stopped from July 11 to July 21 due to scheduled repairs. Since mid-June, Nord Stream has been used only at 40% of its full capacity because of the untimely return of gas pumping units by Siemens after maintenance works from Montreal due to Canada's sanctions against Russia.

However, the start of the scheduled annual inspection of the gas pipeline on July 11 became known in early June, and this price growth factor has already mostly been included in included in the current price. Over the past month, the price of gas in Europe has almost doubled.