Italy’s Eni to receive 11 mln cubic meters less gas from Russia, says company

ROME, July 11. /TASS/. Eni will receive 11 mln cubic meters less gas from Russia, Italy’s energy company said in a statement on Monday.

"Gazprom announced that today it will supply to Eni volumes of gas for approximately 21 million cubic meters/day, while the average for the last few days was of about 32 million cubic meters/day. Eni will provide further information in the event of new and significant changes in flows," according to the statement released on the company’s website.

On June 15, Gazprom notified Eni about the reduction of gas supplies by around 15%, which the Russian company said was due to technical issues related to present sanctions. Italy started receiving from 65% to 50% of requested volumes, though Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi said on June 18 gas supply in the country surpassed demand.

Russian gas supplies via the Nord Stream gas pipeline, the main route of gas exports from Russia to Europe, have been suspended for ten days starting July 11 because of the scheduled annual maintenance.