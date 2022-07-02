DPR leader discusses coal industry with Kremlin official

DONETSK, July 2. /TASS/. The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, wrote in his Telegram on Saturday he had discussed the situation in the coal industry with First Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration Sergey Kiriyenko.

Pushilin met with Kiriyenko and DPR Prime Minister Vitaly Khotsenko at the Komsomolets Donbassa coalmine in the city of Kirovsky.

"Issues of coal industry development and coalmine competitiveness were discussed at the meeting, such as feasibility of removing all socially-oriented facilities from the asset list of coalmining enterprises and turning them into municipal property," Pushilin wrote.