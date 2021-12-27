Car production at Volkswagen plant in Russia’s Kaluga up 10% in 2021, says governor

KALUGA, December 27. /TASS/. Around 150,000 cars will be produced by the Volkswagen plant in the Russian city of Kaluga this year, an increase of 10% compared with 2020, the Kaluga Region’s Governor Vladislav Shapsha told a press conference on Monday.

"The production of cars has increased, and Volkswagen’s production will total at least 150,000 cars by the end of the year, which is an increase of more than 10% compared with last year," he said.

Regional car makers have also reached serious results in terms of the production of car engines, the Governor added. "Volkswagen has produced the 700,000th engine, which is a good result. We have opened a facility of Peugeot-Citroen on the production of diesel engines, we have established the production and assembly of commercial transport. All those enterprises are ready to increase the production volumes <...> and increase the number of jobs. A total of 6,000 people are currently employed in the car cluster now," Shapsha added.

It was reported in September that the Volkswagen plant in Kaluga suspended the production several times during the month because of the shortage of semiconductors, due to which the volume of monthly output will also be lower.

The Kaluga facility produces Volkswagen Tiguan, Volkswagen Polo and Skoda Rapid models, with maximum production capacity equaling 225,000 cars per year.