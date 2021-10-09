Serbia in talks with Russia on gas price of $270 per 1000 m3 for first half of 2022 -Vucic

BELGRADE, October 9. /TASS/. Serbia is holding negotiations with Russia, seeking to preserve the gas price at $270 per 1,000 cubic meters for January-June 2022, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters on Saturday.

"We are in talks with Russia that the price of $270 per 1,000 cubic meters, which is absolutely the lowest, and at which we receive gas until the new year, will be extended for another six months. It will take us through the whole winter and the first part of the summer period, which is of paramount importance for us, not only for the population, but also for the industry and production," Vucic said.

Earlier, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic said on the sidelines of the EU - Western Balkans summit that he was planning to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin for help amid the energy crisis. On Tuesday, the Serbian president said that the European energy crisis is caused by the fact that European countries failed to sign long-term contracts with Russia in due time. He stressed that Serbia’s decision to build the Balkan Stream pipeline (an extension of TurkStream) was "very smart" as it provided the country with natural gas at an affordable price.

Serbia and Russia are currently holding talks on a new long-term gas contract.