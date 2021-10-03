Pandora Papers publication to continue for several weeks, ICIJ Director says

WASHINGTON, October 3. /TASS/. Publication of the so-called Pandora Papers will apparently continue for several weeks, International Consortium of Investigative Journalism (ICIJ) Director Gerard Ryle told TASS Sunday.

Earlier, his organization published excerpts from about 11.9 million documents containing information about offshore bank accounts of world’s lead politicians, billionaires and celebrities, dubbed the Pandora Papers.

"This is just the first day of what we expect will be several weeks of stories on the files. We have allowed more than 600 journalists from more than 100 countries to have unfettered access to the original files and they are still working on some stories," Ryle said.

He also confirmed that ICIJ plans to publish some originals of the documents included in the Pandora Papers.

"We plan to release some of the data over the next few months, in much the way we released information from OffshoreLeaks, Panama Papers, Paradise Papers etc.," Ryle said.

Previously, ICIJ published information about offshore operations, tax evasion and so on within the named projects.