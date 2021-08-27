Nord Stream 2 at final implementation stage — Gazprom

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is at the final implementation stage, the Russian gas holding Gazprom said on Friday. The project status was reviewed by the CEO of Gazprom Alexei Miller and theCEO of Austria’s OMV Rainer Seele.

"More than 50-year history of reliable export of Russian gas to Austria was noted. Total supplies since 1968 are over 260 bln cubic meters. Particular attention was paid to the Nord Stream 2 project that is at the final implementation stage," the company said.

The topic of successful interaction on the Yuzhno-Russkoe field development project was also highlighted during the meeting in St. Petersburg.