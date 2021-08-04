Russian Energy Week to be held on October 13-15 in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. One of Russia’s largest international forums, the Russian Energy Week, which was rescheduled to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held from October 13 to 15, 2021, the Russian government said in a statement following the meeting of the organizing committee.

"Opening the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak defined the dates of the Forum, which will take place from October 13 to 15, 2021, at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow in a hybrid format as the main events of the program will be held on October 13 and 14, while October 15 will be the Youth Day," the statement said.

Apart from the business program an exhibition of largest energy companies is planned. A number of sessions will be held at the Forum on the issue of development of electricity, oil and gas, chemical, gas and coal industries, as well as events devoted to import substitution, digital transformation, energy shift, climate questions and the issue of security of the fuel and energy complex facilities.

The international forum Russian Energy Week is a discussion platform in Russia aimed at discussing challenges and prospects of global energy development. In 2019, the Forum was attended by over 10,000 participants from Russia and 115 foreign states and territories.