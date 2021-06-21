Deal on common oil market in EAEU must be signed by 2023 - EEC Head

MOSCOW, June 21. / TASS /. The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) must sign an international treaty on the common market for oil and oil products by January 1, 2023, the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich told reporters on Monday.

"As for another international agreement on the need to develop which we made a decision at the collegium today, this is an international agreement on the common oil and oil products market. The task is to sign this international agreement by January 1, 2023," Myasnikovich said. Hew also noted that an agreement on a common gas market will be prepared and sent to the EAEU countries by the end of 2021.

"Another very serious agreement, which the commission is currently working on, is a draft agreement on a common gas market. The topic has been discussed for many years and we set a task for the document to be prepared and sent to countries this year to carry out domestic procedures," he added. According to Myasnikovich, the EEC is also currently working on an agreement on the introduction of electronic navigation seals in the EAEU, which can also be adopted this year.

"We are currently working on a very large and very modern document. These are electronic navigation seals that will accompany cargo on our territory from the outer contour to the destination. We believe that the document, which is now in a high degree of readiness, can be adopted already this year. and thus various kinds of checks, mistrust, opening of cargo, what today creates a lot of dissatisfaction will be eliminated as much as possible," Myasnikovich said. Earlier it was reported that the agreement on the EAEU sets the task of forming common energy markets in three areas: electricity, natural gas, oil and oil products. In April, it was reported that the EEC had sent a draft agreement on a common gas market to the EAEU countries for domestic approval. The common gas market is planned to be launched from 2025. The EAEU members are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.