Russian economy recovering, though pandemic not over — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, June 10. /TASS/. The real sector of the Russian economy is recovering, although the pandemic is not yet over and the fight against it continues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a meeting with Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov.

"Unfortunately, all the consequences of the pandemic have not yet been overcome, and the fight against this disease is still ongoing. Nevertheless, the economy is recovering, the real sector of the economy is recovering," Putin said.

Earlier at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin said that Russia’s economy demonstrated immunity to external shocks during the coronavirus pandemic. "Despite all difficulties, the Russian economy demonstrated immunity to external shocks, in 2020 Russian GDP contraction was less than that of the global economy, whereas by the end of this year we are going to reach growth rates of around 4%," he said at a meeting with representatives of the global investment community and foreign companies producing the Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine.

According to him, "it was also possible to achieve such results due to the groundwork laid in previous years," as well as thanks to the "work of many people in the industry, agriculture and social field, healthcare and science".