Russian Railways says creation of medical centers on basis of startup with Japan planned

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian Railways plans to create centers for preventive medicine across Russia on the basis of a startup with Japan’s Marubeni Corporation, First Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the railway operator Sergei Pavlov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We plan to develop <…> similar medical centers all across Russian railways on the basis of this startup," he said.

Earlier, Russian Railways and Marubeni Corporation set up a joint company R&M Medical Center LLC registered in Khabarovsk in Russia’s Far East to create a Russian-Japanese center for preventive medicine and diagnostics. The project involves the creation of a high-tech medical center using Japanese technology, admission methods and patient diagnosis in all categories, including patients under the compulsory medical insurance program. The total investment in the project exceeded 1 bln rubles ($13.7 mln).

