Moscow floats first Green Bonds issue at Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Moscow floated the first sub-federal issue of Green bonds on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday, spokesperson of the Mayor’s Office Maria Bagreeva told reporters on Thursday.

"I am pleased to present the first sub-federal ‘Green’ issue at the Moscow Exchange," she said. "We hope it will be successful and this offering will give a new impetus to the sustainable development sector in the Russian Federation and attract new issuers to this sector. We are ready to start," Bagreeva noted.