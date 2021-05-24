Google services in Russia may be decelerated as company fails to remove banned content

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Google does not sufficiently filter content prohibited in the Russian Federation and does not remove from 20 to 30% of links to it, a spokesperson with the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) told TASS on Monday.

"Google does not fully fulfill its obligation to exclude links to Internet resources with information prohibited in our country from search results in Russia. On average, from 20% to 30% of links to content prohibited in Russia are not removed from search results, including websites of terrorist and extremist organizations, websites with pornographic images of minors, as well as online stores selling drugs," the regulator’s official said.

The watchdog noted that the volume of banned content and the period of the company’s failure to delete it are serious enough for the agency to take measures to slow down the traffic of Google services in Russia.

"After Twitter removed 91% of the prohibited information at the request of Roskomnadzor, Google came out on top in terms of the amount of undeleted illegal content that directly harms Russian users," the official added.