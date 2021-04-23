Kremlin reveals process for reviving flights to Egyptian resorts

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed that the competent authorities will hammer out the practical issues for restarting flights from Russia to Egyptian resorts, the Kremlin’s press service reported on Friday.

"It was agreed on that the appropriate services will hammer out the practical parameters for the resumption of flights from Russia to the towns of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh," the press service stated after the phone conversation between the two presidents.

"In view of the conclusion of the joint work to ensure high aviation safety standards at Egyptian airports, it has been agreed on in principle to restore full-fledged air services between the Russian Federation and the Arab Republic of Egypt, which is in line with the friendly nature of the relations between the two countries and peoples," the Kremlin adds.

Scheduled air service between Moscow and Cairo had resumed in January 2018 following a shutdown due to a Russian plane disaster in November 2015. However, it was suspended again in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.