Russian and Egyptian presidents agree to resume air traffic between countries

CAIRO, 23 April. / TASS /. The presidents of Russia and Egypt, Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, agreed on the full resumption of flights between the two countries, including with resorts areas, the official representative of the office of the head of the Egyptian state, Bassam Rada announced on Friday.

According to him, "the conversation between the two leaders concerned all issues of bilateral relations, primarily related to cooperation in the area of tourism." "An agreement was reached on the resumption of flights in full between the airports of the two countries, including Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh," he said.