Russia not to reopen flights to new countries until end of May holidays, sources say

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia does not intend to reopen flights to new countries at least until the end of the May holidays, sources close to the anti-coronavirus crisis center told TASS.

"As of now, no plans are in store to reopen flights to countries with suspended air service by the end of the May holidays," one of the sources said.

Another source close to the crisis center confirmed to TASS that there are no plans to resume flights by the end of the May holidays.

So far international flights from Russia to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Venezuela, Greece, Germany, Singapore, Serbia, Ethiopia, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Egypt, the UAE, Tanzania, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Finland, Japan, the Maldives, Cuba, and the Seychelles have been reopened.