Alexey Mordashov tops list of Russia’s richest businessmen in 2020 — Forbes

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Alexey Mordashov, the main owner of Severstal, tops the list of Russia’s richest businessmen as part of the ranking of the world’s richest people of 2020 by Forbes. The magazine estimated the fortune of Mordashov and his family at $29.1 bln.

The top three also includes head and beneficiary of the mining and metallurgical company Nornickel, Vladimir Potanin, with a fortune of $27 bln, and chairman of the board of directors and the main shareholder of the NLMK group, Vladimir Lisin, whose fortune is estimated at $26.2 bln.

The top five is closed by CEO of Lukoil, Vagit Alekperov ($24.9 bln) and the chairman of the board of Novatek gas producer, Leonid Mikhelson ($24.9 bln).

Entrepreneur Gennady Timchenko ($22 bln), head of USM Holdings Alisher Usmanov ($18.4 bln), EuroChem beneficiary Andrey Melnichenko ($17.9 bln), Telegram founder Pavel Durov ($17.2 bln), senator Suleiman Kerimov and his family ($15.8 bln) and the founder of Alfa Bank and head of LetterOne Mikhail Fridman ($15.5 bln) also entered the top 10 of Russia’s richest businessmen.

In total, 123 Russian billionaires are represented in the ranking, while 102 Russians were on the list for the year 2019.