Bitcoin price surpasses $56,000 first time since February 22

MOSCOW, March 10. / TASS /. Bitcoin grew by 3.52% during the trading session, reaching $56,300, according to data from the CoinDesk portal released on Wednesday.

The last time the price of the cryptocurrency surpassed the $56,000 mark was on February 22, 2021.

By 16:53 Moscow time, the bitcoin rate was at $56,186 apiece (+ 3.51%).

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries. Bitcoin's popularity has only peaked in recent years.