Young people aged up to 29 account for over third of unemployed in Russia

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Young people aged up to 29 account for over 33% of the total number of unemployed in Russia, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov said at a meeting of the State Duma (parliament's lower house) Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans' Affairs on Wednesday.

According to the data provided by the Labor Ministry, the number of officially unemployed in Russia currently stands at 2.1 mln people.

"The share of unemployed young people aged up to 29 is rather high, more than 33% of the total number of unemployed," the minister said.

Freelance, remote work and flexible hours are in demand among young people now, he added. "Fundamentally it is in line with the existing trends on the labor market. However, the growth rates of creative industries are not as high today as young people would like them to be," Kotyakov said.