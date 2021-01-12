Russia, Indonesia negotiating possible Sputnik V supplies

SINGAPORE, January 12. /TASS/. Russia and Indonesia continue consultations on possible supplies of the Russian Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine, Denis Tetyushin, a spokesman for the Russian embassy to that country, told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund has its partners [in Indonesia] and talks with them continue," he said.

Indonesia has contracted anti-coronavirus vaccines of different manufacturers, namely 125 million doses from Sinovac Biotech, 100 million doses from Novavax, 100 million doses from AstraZeneca, and 100 million doses from Pfizer and BioNTech. Apart from that, it plans to receive from 16 to 100 million doses from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI).