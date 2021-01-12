Armenia in talks to purchase Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

YEREVAN, January 12. /TASS/. Armenia is in talks with several countries to purchase coronavirus vaccines, including Russia’s Sputnik V, Deputy Director General of the Armenian Health Ministry’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention Gayane Sahakian said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"The first vaccine shipment is expected to arrive in Armenia in late January or early February. Talks are underway to purchase vaccines that have passed the necessary clinical trials, including Sputnik V and vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca. At-risk groups will be prioritized for vaccination," Sahakian pointed out.

Armenia has recently extended its coronavirus quarantine for another six months. Mask wearing remains mandatory in the country and a ban on events involving more than 60 people is in place. The country’s borders are closed to foreign nationals, excluding diplomatic workers, close relatives of deceased Armenian citizens and those involved in international transportation.