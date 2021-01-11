Palestine becomes first country in Middle East to register Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has announced the registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by Palestine’s Health Ministry, the Fund said in a statement on Monday.

"The vaccine was registered under the emergency use authorization procedure without additional clinical trials on the territory of the state," the statement said.

Supplies of the vaccine to Palestine are planned for Q1 2021, the first batch is expected within a month, according to RDIF.