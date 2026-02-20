Piano prodigy Yelisey Mysin takes second place at Mozart Competition in Salzburg

VIENNA, February 20. /TASS/. Russian piano prodigy, 15-year-old Yelisey Mysin, claimed second place in the Piano category at the prestigious International Mozart Competition in Salzburg, according to information published on the organizers’ website.

"Yelisey Mysin, Russia, 2nd prize," the organizers announced. The Russian Consulate General in Salzburg noted that the prestigious international competition for young musicians was held at the Mozarteum University, adding that a consulate representative congratulated the laureate and wished him further creative success and inspiration.

According to the Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper, the performance by the "Russian wunderkind" captivated the audience at the competition. The publication’s reviewer wrote that his "remarkable sense of dynamics, agogics and musical motifs" confirmed his outstanding mastery.

The International Mozart Competition has been one of the leading international music contests for over 50 years. Participants are required to demonstrate their skills by performing, among other works, masterpieces by the Viennese classical composer. The competition is held every two years in the categories of Vocal, Piano, Violin and String Quartet. The prize fund totals 70,000 euros. This year, 25 pianists from 15 countries qualified for the competition, with three reaching the final.