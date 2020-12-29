Russian government prepares benefits for mining companies in Arctic

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Russian government is discussing new benefits for mining companies in the Arctic zone. If the decisions are made, they can be provided in return for investments. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East has prepared another package of proposals on the Arctic. We are considering it, but while we are in the process of working out decisions, they have not yet been adopted," the minister said, adding that among other things, the measures include benefits in profit taxation.

At the same time, it is proposed to extend the benefits not only to oil companies, but also to other extracting companies.