Putin notes economic effect of Russia-Belarus cooperation

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia provides serious credit assistance to Belarus for developing new industries in this country.

"We provide serious credit and financial assistance to Belarusian economy; these funds contribute to the creation of new industries and jobs in the Belarusian regions," he said in a video message to the participants of the VII Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia.

Putin stated that "Russia is the main investor in Belarusian economy. Russian companies account for almost half of all foreign direct investment in Belarus." "More than 2,000 companies with Russian participation work in Belarus, and the largest high-tech investment project is being successfully implemented - the construction of the Belarusian nuclear power plant in the Grodno Region worth about $10 bln," the Russian president said.

At the talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, held in Sochi on September 14, Putin announced plans to provide Belarus with a loan of $1.5 bln.