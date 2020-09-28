Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway line construction to start in 2021

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The construction of the high-speed railway line between Moscow and St. Petersburg is planned to start in 2021, First Deputy Transport Minister Innokenty Alafinov said on Monday, adding that exit from Moscow will be built by 2024.

"Implementation of the first stage of the high-speed line [project] will start next year. That is exit from Moscow, which will be completed by 2024," he said when speaking about the projects for comprehensive modernization and expansion of trunk infrastructure.

The project may be complete in 2027, the deputy minister added.

In April 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the idea of the Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway line. The cost of the Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway line construction was preliminarily estimated at 1.5 trillion rubles ($23.9 bln) as announced in June 2019 by Maxim Akimov who was then Russia’s deputy prime minister.