Telegram founder criticizes Apple, Google for high taxes on digital products sales

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The founder of Telegram messenger Pavel Durov criticized Apple and Google for high taxes on sales of digital products for mobile phones.

"Apple and Google impose an insane 30% sales tax on all digital goods sold on every mobile phone in the world. The result - users pay higher prices, start-ups and entire industries get destroyed or never appear. Regulators have been ignoring this absurdity for 10 years," Durov wrote on Twitter.