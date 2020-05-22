Igor Sechin appointed Rosneft CEO for 5-year term

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of the Russian oil major Rosneft made the decision to appoint Igor Sechin as the chief executive officer of the company for the next five-year term, the company said on Friday.

"To appoint from May 24, 2020 Igor I. Sechin to the position of the sole executive authority of PAO NK Rosneft for the term of 5 years," the company said. The participation interest of Sechin in the charter capital of Rosneft is 0.1273%.

The Russian government earlier approved directives to extend the contract of Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin for five more years.

Sechin became the chief executive of Rosneft in May 2012. The company is the largest Russian oil producer. Its liquid hydrocarbons production totaled 4.67 mln barrels a day (230.2 mln tonnes) as of 2019 year-end.