Cabinet approves directives to extend Rosneft CEO Sechin's contract for 5 years

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The Russian government has approved directives to extend the contract of Chief Executive Officer of Russian oil major Rosneft Igor Sechin for five more years, the Cabinet’s press service said on Wednesday.

"Directives have been approved, whereby representatives of interests of the Russian Federation — members of the Board of Directors of Rosneft — should vote for the draft resolution to appoint Igor Sechin for the position with the tenure of five years from May 24, 2020 at the Board meeting on the agenda item of the appointment of the sole executive authority," the press service said.

The Board meeting of Rosneft will be held on May 21. Sechin took the office as the chief executive of Rosneft in May 2012.