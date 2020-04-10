Putin to continue anti-crisis meetings on different industries

Putin urges chiefs of all industries not to blame all shortfalls on coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue next week holding meetings with anti-crisis agenda, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Next week is currently planned to be just as eventful [as this one for Putin]," he noted. According to the spokesman, the meetings will be "generally conducted as videoconferences."

"The president is going through mega-large industries where he raises anti-crisis issues, problems of industries functioning in specific conditions related to the epidemiological situation," Peskov stressed. He then recalled that Putin held a meeting with military industrial complex representatives on Thursday, while on Friday he met with space and missile industry chiefs. "These meetings will carry on in different sectors," he emphasized.