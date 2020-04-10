Putin urges chiefs of all industries not to blame all shortfalls on coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The chiefs of all of the country’s industries should not try to blame their own shortfalls and unresolved problems on the coronavirus pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a conference on the development of the space rocket industry on Friday.

Putin remarked that the "situation in Roscosmos is changing." "Slowly but it is changing for the better. We do see this," Putin said. He stressed that the anti-coronavirus efforts were making certain adjustments to the country’s life, the economy in general and the performance of Roscosmos, too.

"At the same time, I would like to warn you against yielding to the temptation to blame all unresolved issues, and there are many of these, and all the drawbacks, which are more than enough, on the coronavirus infection," Putin said. He added that he was referring not only to the space corporation Roscosmos, but to all industries and fields of activity.

"I do hope that I will be heard by those concerned," Putin said.