Progress center suspends assembly of Soyuz-2 rockets due to COVID-19 pandemic

"A few words about the rocket Soyuz-2. This is our main launch vehicle. Assembly work has been suspended. Twelve rockets are in stock at four cosmodromes. Another 40 are in stock at the center itself. There is a certain reserve," Baranov said.

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The space rocket center Progress, the manufacturer of the Soyuz rocket family, has suspended the assembly of a new batch of Soyuz-2 launch vehicles due to the coronavirus pandemic, the center’s CEO Dmitry Baranov said at a meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

The testing of the already manufactured Soyuz-2 rockets has not stopped for a moment, though, because it is a critically important aspect of the center’s operation.

At the end of March the center Progress said that on the basis of the presidential decree it was suspending operation starting from March 30 to April 3, adding that all employees would retain their wages. The press service of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos commented regarding the off-work week for the employees of other enterprises in the space industry and the head office in Moscow that all presidential decrees were strictly followed.

To date, a total of 11,917 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 795 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (7,822). Russia’s latest data indicates 94 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.